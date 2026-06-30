Duda Farm Fresh Foods Celebrates Retirement of Industry Vet Bob Sloat

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower and processor of fresh vegetables, announces the retirement of its national account manager, Bob Sloate, following a distinguished 50-year career in the fresh produce industry, including 23 years of dedicated service to Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

Throughout his tenure at Duda, Bob played an instrumental role in sales management, customer development, and business growth across the fresh produce industry. He helped support the commercialization and expansion of key product categories, including celery, sweet corn, and value-added produce solutions, while strengthening relationships with retail partners across the country. Prior to his role as National Account Manager, Bob also managed Duda’s Wellington business unit, contributing to the company’s growth and operational success.

Bob brought a unique perspective to his work, drawing on extensive experience from both the retail and supplier sides of the produce industry. Before joining Duda, he spent 28 years with Winn-Dixie, where he held numerous leadership positions including produce buyer, district supervisor, location director, and other management roles in both store operations and the company’s regional office in Fort Worth, Texas.

Known throughout the industry as a trusted advisor and relationship builder, Bob’s expertise in produce category management and retail merchandising helped position fresh and value-added produce as convenient meal and snacking solutions for consumers. His ability to bridge retail and supplier perspectives made him a valued partner to customers and colleagues, while his consistency, reliability, and deep industry knowledge earned widespread respect throughout the produce community.

“Bob’s impact on our business and the broader produce industry cannot be overstated,” said Alan Ediger, Vice President of Sales, Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “His deep understanding of the retail landscape, combined with his unwavering commitment to customer success, helped shape meaningful partnerships and drove growth of fresh produce distribution for decades. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bob is known for his integrity, mentorship and genuine relationships, leaving a lasting legacy at Duda Farm Fresh Foods and across the industry.”

Over the course of his five-decade career, Bob helped advance Duda’s presence with retail partners while supporting innovation in convenience-oriented produce offerings. His commitment to customer success and his role as a company ambassador have left a lasting impact on both the organization and the industry.

“My time at Duda has been fulfilling, blessed, and rooted in family, thanks to a culture of respect, integrity, and leadership that truly cares for its people,” said Sloate. “I’m proud of the milestones and relationships built along the way, and I hope my legacy reflects my faith, passion for the business, and commitment to treating others the right way in what will always be a people-driven industry.”

In retirement, Bob looks forward to spending time with his wife traveling, being a full-time Grandpa, serving at his church pantry and finding time for bird hunting, fishing and playing golf.

For more information and to stay up to date on additional news and company announcements, please visit trade.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms.

For 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables, and now, extends the Duda family’s legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs of fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Indiana, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come.