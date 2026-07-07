Equifruit Brings Banana Badass Fortune Telling to Organic Produce Summit

Montreal – Equifruit, North America’s leading Fairtrade banana brand, is bringing a little fortune-telling to the Organic Produce Summit 2026 with a bold prediction: the future of the banana category belongs to those willing to invest in it

At booth 516, Equifruit is inviting attendees to step behind the curtain and have their future read. Visitors can expect a touch of magic and a glimpse of what lies ahead for the banana aisle.

For decades, the banana business has borrowed from the future to keep prices low today. The consequences are increasingly evident in the form of climate disruption, supply instability and growing competition for fruit. Further disruption isn’t a question of if, but when. This is conversation the produce industry can no longer afford to put off.

“Security of supply isn’t something you buy. It’s something you build,” says Kim Chackal, Co-owner and VP of Sales & Marketing at Equifruit. “We don’t need a crystal ball to tell you that the retailers who will win tomorrow will be the ones investing in resilient supply chains and strong grower partnerships today. For two decades, Equifruit has been here helping retailers create the future they want to see for their banana program.”

Equifruit’s 100% Fairtrade model means long-term grower contracts grounded in fair pay and decent working conditions. When growers have stability, their communities have stability, and stable communities are what keep supply chains standing. Every case of Equifruit Fairtrade bananas sold also contributes a $1 US Fairtrade Premium that flows straight back to producer communities, funding projects of their choice from housing and medical care to clean water and climate resilience.

OPS attendees are encouraged to stop by the Equifruit booth, have their fortune told, snag some swag, and start planning for the seasons ahead. Because however the banana market shifts, one prediction holds firm: fortune favors the Banana Badass.

Find out why Equifruit is The Only Banana You Should Buy™

About Equifruit

Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and marketer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart: a certified B Corp, and proudly women-owned. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making fair pay for banana farmers as interesting, followable and loved as pop culture. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube