Sunny Cal Farms: 2026 California Table Grape Season Looks Ripe Early, But Flavor Is Lagging Behind

Reedley, CA — Sunny Cal Farms, the Reedley‑based grower of specialty heirloom and gourmet grapes, reports one of the most unusual starts in recent memory. Driven by the March heat wave, this year’s crop has colored up and taken on a ripe, market-ready appearance two to three weeks ahead of schedule. The catch: the flavor hasn’t caught up. Despite their beautiful look, the grapes are not yet ready to sell or eat.



“The fruit looks gorgeous — fully colored, plump, and picture-perfect,” said CJ Buxman, owner of Sunny Cal Farms. “But appearance and eating quality are two very different things. The sugar-acid balance that delivers real flavor simply hasn’t matured yet, and we won’t put our name on fruit that isn’t ready.”



The timing has created a challenging dynamic across the grape category , and is affecting all varieties. The same heat wave affecting California is also bringing the Mexican grape season to a close two to three weeks earlier than normal. The result is a widening supply-and-demand gap for quality fruit — and retailers are scrambling for product just as the summer fruit season reaches peak consumer demand.

Flavor First — Because Repeat Purchases Depend on It

Sunny Cal Farms is using the moment to underscore the principle at the heart of its growing philosophy: consumers will buy fruit once based on how it looks, but they buy it again and again based on how it tastes. While much of the industry has bred grapes and other fruit for size and sugar content, Sunny Cal remains focused on flavor, aroma, and aromatics — qualities that depend on a proper balance of sugar and acid that has not yet developed in the 2026 crop.



“What makes a grape truly memorable isn’t just sweetness; it’s the interplay between sugar, acid, tannin and aroma,” Buxman said. “We grow varieties that offer the ‘grapey’ flavor and fragrance people remember from childhood and actively seek out today. If we shortcut the process and pick on color alone, we lose that signature experience, and retailers lose the repeat business that sustains a successful program over the full season.”



That commitment extends across Sunny Cal’s signature program, including conventional and organic Thomcord, Kyoho, and Niabel Concord varieties — grapes selected and grown specifically for their distinctive, memorable eating experience.



The good news for retailers and consumers alike: 2026 volumes are looking strong. Once the crop achieves the sugar-acid balance that defines a true Sunny Cal grape, the company expects to deliver both the quality and the quantity the market is waiting for.



“We’d rather wait a couple of weeks and deliver fruit that earns a loyal following and repeat purchases,” added Buxman. “Patience now protects the flavor experience our customers count on — and keeps shoppers coming back all season long.”

About Sunny Cal Farms

Headquartered in Reedley, California, Sunny Cal Farms grows and ships organic and conventional specialty and traditional citrus, along with heirloom and novel grapes selected for their flavor, fragrance and gourmet eating quality. Owned and operated by third‑generation grower‑shipper CJ Buxman and his wife Maureen, Sunny Cal partners with retailers and distributors who value high‑touch customer service and flavor‑driven programs that build consumer loyalty over time