Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces New National Account Manager

Amanda Brown-Estelle Brings Deep Retail Expertise to Strengthen Customer Partnerships

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower and processor of fresh vegetables, is pleased to announce that Amanda Brown-Estelle has joined the company as National Account Manager. In this key leadership role, Brown-Estelle will support Duda’s national retail accounts and help drive continued growth through strong customer partnerships.

Brown-Estelle joins Duda with a powerhouse background in retail and supply chain. She most recently spent nine years with IFCO in Business Development, where she worked across multiple levels of the retail sector to drive new business growth, strengthen existing partnerships, and identify new channel opportunities.

Her experience is further anchored by more than 20 years at Walmart, where she held several high-impact roles, including Director of PMO for Small Formats and Senior Buyer for Produce, Floral, and Bakery. This extensive retail expertise gives her a unique perspective that will help Duda better serve its customers and align closely with evolving market needs.

“Amanda brings an exceptional combination of retail insight, strategic thinking, and relationship-building expertise to our team,” said Alan Ediger, Vice President of Sales at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Her deep understanding of the customer, paired with her passion for the produce industry, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our partnerships and deliver value to our retail customers.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Duda Farm Fresh Foods and be part of a team so deeply committed to quality and innovation,” said Amanda Brown-Estelle. “Having spent much of my career on the retail side, I look forward to supporting our partners from the grower side of the desk and working together to bring fresh, high-quality produce to consumers.”

This addition reflects Duda’s continued investment in talent and leadership as the company builds for the future and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in fresh produce.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on additional news and product launches, please visit trade.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DUDA FARM FRESH FOODS

For 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables, and now, extends the Duda family’s legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs of fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Indiana, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

