Cold-Pressed Juice Pioneer Evolution Fresh Goes All-In on Healthy Obsessions with Striking New Look and Campaign

A bold packaging revamp and playful digital campaign, featuring a celebrity cameo, signals an invigorating new chapter for the brand

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA – Evolution Fresh, Inc. a leading producer of organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products, is kicking off the New Year with the launch of its next chapter, featuring a refreshed new look and culture-forward digital marketing campaign. This strategic move reinforces the brand’s role as a pioneer in the rapidly growing cold-pressed juice category, while strengthening its connection to health-conscious consumers who value simplicity and are seeking simple nourishment from nature in a world full of dull, over-processed options.

Evolution Fresh, Inc., was the first company to open a juicery with cold-pressed capabilities. While other companies heat pasteurize their juices, which can affect nutrient quality, the company invests in cold pressing to preserve the nutrients in the premium fruit and vegetables that it sources straight from farms, making them accessible to consumers nationwide.

As shoppers gravitate towards better-for-you food and beverage options made with real ingredients, the demand for high-quality cold-pressed juice is on the rise. Evolution Fresh is fueling this momentum with its lineup of cold-pressed juices that contain no added sugar or preservatives. Over the last two years, household penetration of Evolution Fresh has doubled*, achieving a +31.1% growth in dollar sales across all channels*. This success reflects its differentiated approach: delivering peak freshness, vibrant flavor, and function from nature’s nutrients through the cold-pressed process.

With heightened attention on cold-pressed juice, Evolution Fresh is embarking on an invigorating new journey this year. To kick off 2026, the brand introduced its “Cold Pressed. Nutrient Obsessed” campaign, which includes engaging content from three-time “Dancing with the Stars” champion, musician, artist and Emmy nominee, Mark Ballas. Brimming with optimism and humor, the effort celebrates the healthy obsessions people have that bring them joy everyday, while showcasing the Evolution Fresh obsession with cold-pressing nutrients into every juice that it makes.

Evolution Fresh will also be introducing a bold look in February, including an updated logo and a more distinctive brand presence on shelf. The new packaging brings functional benefits to the forefront, helping shoppers easily navigate the lineup based on needs such as immunity, hydration, and digestion.

“Evolution Fresh has set the standard for quality and flavor in cold-pressed juice, and our growth proves that our clean, functional products truly resonate with consumers,” said Molly White, Chief Marketing Officer at Generous Brands. “With this brand refresh and campaign, we’re aiming to help more people understand what cold-pressed means: fresh, vibrant tasting, high-quality juice with potent nutrition in every bottle. Our new packaging will make it even easier for both new and existing customers to find us on grocery shelves, while reaffirming our dedication to delivering nature’s goodness through the power of cold-pressed.”

Committed to expanding its footprint, Evolution Fresh plans to bring its cold-pressed juices to additional channels and distribution points throughout the year. To learn more about Evolution Fresh, please visit evolutionfresh.com. You can also follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Generous Brands

Generous Brands brings fresh, vibrant nutrition to market through its leading brands, Bolthouse Farms, Health-Ade, Evolution Fresh, and SAMBAZON beverages. Bolthouse Farms is a pre-eminent provider of chilled juice, smoothies, shakes, and protein drinks. Health-Ade is the fastest growing kombucha brand, dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health. Evolution Fresh is a premier cold-pressed juice brand with national availability. And SAMBAZON beverages bottle the superfruit power of açaí in juice and natural energy cans. To learn more, please visit www.generousbrands.com.

