California Prune Board Seats New Leadership to Guide Industry Priorities and Investments

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. – The California Prune Board (CPB) has officially seated its 22-member board and 15 alternates for the 2026-2028 term. Following certification of the election by the Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the new board serves as the governing body responsible for directing investments and programs that support market development, research, and industry competitiveness.

CPB officers and members will serve a two-year term. The officers are:

Chair: Brendon Flynn, Pacific Farms, Gerber

Brendon Flynn, Pacific Farms, Gerber Vice Chair: Mike Vereschagin, Vereschagin Farms, Orland

Mike Vereschagin, Vereschagin Farms, Orland Secretary: Brian Dunning, ShoEi Foods, Olivehurst

Brian Dunning, ShoEi Foods, Olivehurst Treasurer: Rajiv Davit, Davit Ranches, Yuba City

“We are operating in an increasingly dynamic business environment and those of us in the California prune industry are committed to staying competitive amid rising costs, increasing global competition and uncertainty in the marketplace,” notes Chair Brendon Flynn, Sunsweet grower. “We have a dedicated group working together to protect the California advantage and strengthen the future of our industry.”

Guided by input from across the industry, the board directs essential activities within CPB’s strategic priority areas and approves funding for the next fiscal year to continue investments including consumer marketing, export market development, nutrition and production research, and key industry initiatives. These investments help strengthen demand, support market access both domestically and internationally, and enhance the long-term competitiveness of California producers and processors.

“The board serves as the collective forum for industry priorities,” said Donn Zea, Executive Director of the California Prune Board. “Our position as the leading producer of premium prunes around the world is the result of growers and processors who share a commitment to the same discipline and craftsmanship that established this industry’s reputation.”

The 22-member board is elected by industry and is composed of a broad base of representation across seven districts that includes independent producers and processors, Sunsweet co-op producer and processor members, and public representation.

California Prune Board Members

FOR THE TERM AUGUST 1, 2026 – MAY 31, 2028

Independent Producers – Members Independent Producers – Alternates Mike VereschaginJohn FriendSandra MitchellDavid WohletzMatt BozzoRanvir SinghNick Cubre Richard ConteRyan DulaiHarman Gosal Sukhvinder Sidhu Independent Processor – Members Independent Processors – Alternates George Sousa (Mariani Packing Co.)Jaswant Bains (Sacramento Packing Co.) Brian Dunnings (ShoEi Foods, USA)Sekul Spaich (California Packing) Steve Sousa (Mariani) Satpaul S. Bains (Sacramento Packing Co.)Blane Sannar (Cal Fruit Int’l) Josh Brooks (California Packing) Co-op Producer (Sunsweet) – Members Co-op Producer (Sunsweet) – Alternates Bob AmarelRajeev Davit Phillip Filter Brendon Flynn Gary Thiara Mike Turkovich James Strong Jay ThiaraScott Workman John Amarel Co-op Processor (Sunsweet) – Members Co-op Processor (Sunsweet) – Alternates Stephanie Harralson Brad Schuler Jeff McLemore Cor van den BergJacob Pittman Harold Upton Public – Member Public – Alternate Maxwell Norton Emily Rooney

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1980 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world’s largest producer of premium prunes with orchards across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California Prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California’s leading food safety and sustainability standards. California Prunes. Prunes. For life.