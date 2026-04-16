SEPC’s 2026 STEP-UPP Retail Class Completes Immersive Spring Tour Across Georgia

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) successfully hosted its 2026 STEP-UPP Retail Class for their annual spring tour last week. The intensive multi-day journey took participants directly into the fields and through state-of-the-art facilities, providing hands-on experience designed to foster more effective partnerships between retail professionals and growers.

STEP-UPP (Southeast Training Education Program for Upcoming Produce Professionals) is the SEPC’s flagship educational program. It provides rising retail and foodservice professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the produce supply chain through an emphasis on strategic orientation, personal leadership, and direct field experience.

The 2026 class gathered on the evening of April 7th for an initial session of food and fellowship before beginning a rigorous tour schedule.

The tour kicked off Wednesday with a series of facility, farm, and field tours hosted by SEPC Level Sponsors Local Bounti, Pure Flavor, and Genuine Georgia (including stops at Pearson Farm and Lane Southern Orchards).

Momentum continued with an exclusive tour of facilities hosted by SEPC Level Sponsor L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms, Inc. and SEPC Level and Future of Industry Sponsor Shuman Farms.

The experience culminated with in-depth explorations hosted by SEPC Level Sponsor Bland Farms before the class departed.

“The STEP-UPP Retail Spring Tour truly came to life through the energy and engagement of the students at every stop. Their curiosity, thoughtful questions, and genuine interest in each operation showed just how impactful it is to have this real-world experience. As they walked the fields, met the growers, and saw the supply chain firsthand, you could see their understanding deepen in real time. That level of engagement not only enriches their education—it helps shape more connected, informed leaders who will strengthen the relationships between retailers and farmers, ultimately supporting a more sustainable future for our industry.”

~ Gary Baker, SEPC Vice Chairman and STEP-UPP Retail Committee Co-Chair, Merchants Distributors

This STEP-UPP tour is made possible by the generous support of SEPC’s Future of Industry Sponsors: Ark Foods, Bay Baby Produce, Blue River Legacy Farms, Bostock New Zealand, Crystal Valley Foods, Divine Flavor, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, J&C Tropicals, LK Packaging, Miami Tropical Wholesaler, Nature Fresh Farms, Ray’s Heritage, Red Sun Farms, RPE, Shuman Farms, Southern Specialties, Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc., and Suja Life.

“The STEP-UPP Spring Tour is a powerful reminder that the future of our industry depends on education and real-world connection. When the next generation of retail leaders can step into the fields, meet the growers, and truly understand where their products come from, it changes the way they lead and make decisions. Building strong relationships between farmers and retailers isn’t just important—it’s essential to the long-term success and sustainability of our industry.”

~ Mike Roberts, SEPC Board Ambassador and STEP-UPP Retail Committee Co-Chair, Harps Food Stores

The journey for the STEP-UPP Retail Class of 2026 will reach its pinnacle this fall. The formal graduation ceremony will be held during Southern Innovations this September in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information about the STEP-UPP program or to learn about other SEPC educational offerings, please visit the Education page of the SEPC website.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 6,500 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.