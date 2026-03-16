From Umami to Island-Inspired Flavors: Fresh Express Launches Four New Unexpected Chopped Salad Kits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value-added salads, is expanding its lineup of chef-crafted Chopped Salad Kits with four bold new flavor combinations inspired by global ingredients and restaurant-quality taste. Available in stores nationwide beginning March 16, each new kit delivers an unexpected twist on everyday salad.

Drawing inspiration from trending restaurant menus and globally influenced flavor pairings, the new lineup was created for shoppers craving more than the ordinary. From earthy umami richness to bright tropical mango, and other island-inspired blends, each kit is designed to bring depth, texture and chef-level creativity to the produce aisle.

The four new Chopped Salad Kits include:

Creamy Mushroom Caesar – A richer, more indulgent spin on a fan favorite. Crisp romaine is layered with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons and cracked black pepper, all coated in a savory, mushroom-forward Caesar dressing that delivers unexpected umami depth.

– A richer, more indulgent spin on a fan favorite. Crisp romaine is layered with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons and cracked black pepper, all coated in a savory, mushroom-forward Caesar dressing that delivers unexpected umami depth. Tropical Mango Crunch – A sweet-meets-savory flavor experience featuring romaine, red cabbage and carrots tossed in a vibrant tropical mango vinaigrette, finished with crunchy plantain chips and roasted cashews for bold texture in every bite.

– A sweet-meets-savory flavor experience featuring romaine, red cabbage and carrots tossed in a vibrant tropical mango vinaigrette, finished with crunchy plantain chips and roasted cashews for bold texture in every bite. Zesty Hawaiian Crunch – An island-inspired blend of leafy greens, cabbage and carrots accented with dried pineapple and buttery macadamia nuts, paired with a sweet Hawaiian-style dressing with a subtle kick.

– An island-inspired blend of leafy greens, cabbage and carrots accented with dried pineapple and buttery macadamia nuts, paired with a sweet Hawaiian-style dressing with a subtle kick. Italian Herb & Parmesan – A classic Italian profile elevated with focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan and a bold, herb-packed dressing over crisp iceberg, green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots for a bright and satisfying bite.

“At Fresh Express, we’re not just following flavor trends; we’re bringing them into the produce sector,” said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. “Today’s consumers expect more from convenient meal solutions. These new Chopped Kits deliver elevated flavors, dynamic textures and restaurant-inspired combinations, making it easier than ever to enjoy something unexpected and delicious at home.”

In more exciting news, Fresh Express is also launching the “Switch Up the Flavor!” Sweepstakes, running from March 16 through March 31, giving fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to be one of 10 winners to receive a Fresh Express Flavor Box. Consumers are invited to post a photo of their Fresh Express salad creation, tag @YourFreshExpressSalad, and use #SwitchUpTheFlavor for a chance to win a variety of Fresh Express Chopped Kit flavors and other fun prizes.

Fresh Express leverages its Innovation Center in Streamwood, Illinois, where culinary experts partner with restaurant chefs and follow emerging flavor and menu trends to develop new concepts that resonate with consumers. Each new Chopped Salad Kit reflects that commitment to staying ahead of global food trends while delivering the convenience shoppers expect.

The new Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits will be available in the produce section at retailers nationwide beginning March 16, for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.