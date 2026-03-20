Win Bacon for a Year with Save A Lot

ST. LOUIS – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, invites bacon lovers everywhere to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card, equivalent to a year’s supply of Farmington® bacon*—an exclusive Save A Lot brand known for its quality and flavor.

Customers and fans alike are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes, one of two ways—in the Save A Lot App or by mail-in entry. One lucky winner will take home the bacon after a winner is randomly selected April 1.

“Nothing says summer is on the way quite like the sound of bacon sizzling,” said Katie Kobus, Vice President of Marketing at Save A Lot. “Our Bacon for a Year sweepstakes gives shoppers the chance to bring home a full year of flavor. Whether it’s for breakfast, BLTs, or your favorite cookout recipes, one lucky winner will enjoy the tastiest 2026 yet—and everyone else can count on Save A Lot for everyday deals that keep meals delicious.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options in their hometown. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

For more information about Save A Lot and the Win Bacon for a Year Sweepstakes, please visit savealot.com/terms/bacon.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins on or about March 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. CT and ends on March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Open only to legal U.S. residents (excluding Rhode Island residents) who are 18 years of age or older. Prize is $500 gift card. See Official Rules at savealot.com/terms/bacon for complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 29 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), on X (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com