Cargill Wins 2026 BIG Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

The company was recognized for advancing artificial intelligence across the global food system from farm to fork



WAYZATA, Minn. — Cargill has been named a winner in the 2026 BIG AI Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizing the company’s leadership and innovation in applying artificial intelligence to transform the global food and agriculture system.

The award highlights Cargill’s integration of artificial intelligence across its value chain from on-farm decision tools to supply chain optimization and customer co-creation, all designed to deliver measurable impact for producers, customers and consumers worldwide.

“At Cargill, we are harnessing the power of AI to help build a more resilient, efficient and sustainable food system,” said Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Cargill. “By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technologies, we are enabling faster, data-driven decisions that create value for our customers.”

Cargill’s AI portfolio spans the food system, embedding intelligence into complex, real-world operations:

On-farm and producer solutions: Platforms such as Agriness, CattleView, Prosense Feed and Galleon provide real-time insights, supporting producers in optimizing herd performance, animal nutrition and operational efficiency globally.

Platforms such as Agriness, CattleView, Prosense Feed and Galleon provide real-time insights, supporting producers in optimizing herd performance, animal nutrition and operational efficiency globally. Supply chain and operations optimization: Predictive analytics technologies like CMAX optimize port and shipping logistics, while computer vision solutions such as CarVe boost yield and reduce waste across protein supply chains.

Predictive analytics technologies like CMAX optimize port and shipping logistics, while computer vision solutions such as CarVe boost yield and reduce waste across protein supply chains. Customer co-creation and innovation: Generative AI tools including Ask Emma and Taste Tinker accelerate product development, enabling teams to generate and refine concepts in minutes rather than weeks.

“The 2026 AI Excellence Award winners are not talking about AI. They are building with it,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “What stood out this year was the sheer accountability of the work. The winners are now orchestrating AI systems that act, adapt, and deliver at scale.”

Cargill’s AI-driven initiatives are delivering tangible business and operational outcomes, from optimizing grain flows across global networks to improving protein yield in processing plants, where even small efficiency gains translate into significant economic and resource value at scale. Central to this approach is augmenting human expertise by pairing advanced technologies with the knowledge of farmers, operators and customers, ensuring solutions are practical, scalable and grounded in real-world application.

Looking ahead, Cargill is expanding its AI ecosystem across research and development, operations and partnerships, helping set the standard for high-impact, responsible AI deployment in agriculture and food.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 155K+ employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.