U.S. Meat Export Federation Promoting American “Salad pork”

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) is actively expanding the market share of American “salad pork” (tender, lean loin cuts) as an ideal protein source for active lifestyles.

Following a successful walking event in November, the USMEF team recently hosted a sampling event at the 16th Shibuya/Omotesando Women’s Run in Tokyo.

Key Highlights:

Perfect Target Audience: The 10km race drew 6,700 female runners to central Tokyo.

Massive Outreach: USMEF distributed 4,000 ready-to-eat samples of American pork salad made with lean loin.

Key Highlights:

Positive Feedback: Runners raved about the tenderness and flavor, with many asking where to purchase American pork locally.

Survey results show immense potential for American salad pork to elevate the image and demand of U.S. red meat among health-conscious consumers. USMEF looks forward to continuing the momentum through future promotional events.