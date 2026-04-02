Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Expands Portfolio with New Link-Style Product in Fast-Growing Dinner Sausage Segment

New 5-pack links deliver bold, authentic Cajun flavor in a convenient format retailers can feel confident stocking

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Zatarain’s® Smoked Sausage is tapping into one of the fastest-growing segments in cooked dinner sausage with the launch of its new link-style sausages. Links now make up 53% of the dinner sausage market, offering retailers a timely opportunity to meet rising consumer demand for convenient, flavor-forward meal solutions.

Crafted with top-quality, USDA-inspected pork, the new sausage links deliver the bold, unmistakable flavor consumers expect from the Zatarain’s name. The lineup includes three versatile varieties designed to “jazz up the ordinary”:

Andouille , just the right kick of heat you’d expect from a New Orleans-style sausage, for traditional Cajun dishes like jambalaya and gumbo but can be enjoyed in breakfast wraps, sliced on top of pizza, and more!

, just the right kick of heat you’d expect from a New Orleans-style sausage, for traditional Cajun dishes like jambalaya and gumbo but can be enjoyed in breakfast wraps, sliced on top of pizza, and more! Cheddar Andouille , perfect for elevating creamy rice dishes and comfort-forward recipes. The sausages are packed with a craveable combo of sharp Cheddar cheese and smoky flavor for dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and stuffed peppers.

, perfect for elevating creamy rice dishes and comfort-forward recipes. The sausages are packed with a craveable combo of sharp Cheddar cheese and smoky flavor for dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and stuffed peppers. Cajun Herb, a flavorful addition to pastas, sautés and everyday weeknight meals. The portfolio of spices include paprika, thyme, oregano, and bay leaves.

Each SKU is packaged in a 14 oz. vacuum-sealed 5-pack, a convenient format designed to provide the perfect portion for a family dinner while maintaining freshness and quality.

“Links are a powerful growth driver in the dinner sausage category, and we saw an opportunity to bring the authentic, bold flavors Zatarain’s is known for into a format consumers are increasingly reaching for,” said Kaetlynn Doust, Brand Manager, Licensed Brands & Lunch Meat for Sigma/BAR-S Foods. “The new sausage links from Zatarain’s deliver true Cajun character with a balanced heat profile that appeals to a wide range of households, while giving retailers a differentiated product that stands out on shelf.”

Backed by research, trusted brand equity and a format aligned with category growth, Zatarain’s new link-style smoked sausage offers retailers a differentiated opportunity to drive incremental sales in the cooked dinner sausage aisle.

ABOUT ZATARAIN’S SMOKED SAUSAGE

Since 1889, Zatarain’s has been the authority on the fun and flavor of New Orleans. From its humble beginnings producing root beer extract, the company has grown to make more than 200 food products from Rice Dinner and Side Dish Mixes, Frozen Entrees, Pasta Mixes, Breadings, Seasonings and Spices to Seafood Boils, Creole Mustard and other products based on authentic New Orleans–Style recipes and seafood preparation. Now, people across the U.S. recognize that to capture the true flavor of New Orleans cuisine, you have to “Jazz It Up with Zatarain’s.” For information and recipes, visit www.zatarains.com.

Zatarain’s is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

