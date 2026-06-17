Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Expands West Coast Footprint Through Select Grocery Outlet Locations

Big Texas flavor is heading west this summer as Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse lands on Grocery Outlet shelves across California, Oregon and Washington

DALLAS — As summer temperatures rise, so does Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse’s retail momentum, with the Dallas-based brand announcing this week it’s expansion onto Grocery Outlet shelves across Washington, California, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Available in select Grocery Outlet locations, the fastest-growing sausage brand in the U.S. is continuing to take the grocery and grill by storm with its one-of-a-kind flavor combinations earning them thousands of five-star reviews in taste, quality and affordability.

The retailer expansion follows a breakout year for Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in the sausage category. The growth has been particularly evident at Walmart, where Rancher’s sales are up approximately 80% compared to the prior year, underscoring the brand’s rapid adoption among shoppers nationwide.

Fans can find all three of Rancher’s signature flavor lineup Bacon Cheddar, Brisket Burnt Ends and Philly Cheesesteak at participating Grocery Outlet retailers in the refrigerated meat department.

Family-owned and recognized for its traditional curing techniques, Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse products are known for their bold taste and are hand-crafted quality manufactured in the heart of Dallas and rooted in the art of Texas barbecue. The sausage line celebrating its 2-year anniversary this year is made with the highest-quality ingredients, including slow-smoked barbecue brisket featured in the Brisket Burnt Ends variety, freshly grated American cheese and fresh bell peppers in the Philly Cheesesteak pack, and sizzling bacon in the Bacon Cheddar selection. Each 12-ounce package includes four links and is sealed for freshness in the refrigerated aisle.

For more information on where to find Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse products, visit your local grocer’s website.

About Rancher’s Premium

Launched in the spring of 2024, Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for those seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Crafted using traditional methods, our sausages offer a rich, smoky flavor that pays homage to the time-honored art of sausage making. Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher’s Premium provides an unparalleled craft BBQ taste experience. However you serve them—grilled, pan-fried, or in your favorite recipes—our sausages deliver handcrafted flavor that turns any meal into comfort food.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.



