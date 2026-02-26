Creekstone Farms Debuts New Portioning and Ground Beef Capabilities at the 2026 Annual Meat Conference

Premium Portion Cut Products will be among the Featured Products from Creekstone Farms at AMC Booth #315

ARKANSAS CITY, KAN. – Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC, supplier of premium meats, is eager to share details on new innovative capabilities at the Annual Meat Conference, March 2 – 4 in Oxon Hill, Md. Visitors to AMC Booth #315 can expect to sample high-quality Creekstone Farms products and learn more about the new portion cut lines that debuted in December and new ground beef processing capabilities that will be operational April 1.

There is a growing demand for premium meat in the U.S., but a declining number of butchers available to offer the expertise and finesse many retailers need. The new capabilities from Creekstone Farms fill a gap that has been a pain point for many retailers across the industry – the ability to provide pre-portioned, restaurant-quality beef in case-ready packaging.

Portion Cut Line

The Creekstone Farms portion cut program features Premium Black Angus Beef, Natural Black Angus Beef, Irodori Wagyu™, and All-Natural Heritage Duroc Pork. The new machinery used by Creekstone Farms can be set to the specifications of any order, including thickness and weight. Bone-in and boneless lines will be available as part of this new effort.

Ground Beef Room

Beginning in April, Creekstone Farms ground beef will get a substantial upgrade. It’s 100% single sourced ground beef will be processed in a new bowl chopper versus a traditional grinder. The use of the bowl chopper allows the beef to stay moist and gives burgers and ground beef a more gourmet bite. The new equipment expands Creekstone Farms’ ability to deliver a broader range of retail-ready ground beef offerings, including bricks, pucks, smash burgers, patties, loaves and more. These products can be packaged in rollstock and, new to Creekstone Farms, vacuum skin pack.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, we have started to see fewer people enter the butcher trade,” said Alfonso Terrazas, Vice President of Sales. “Retailers continue to have difficulty filling the roles required to offer the same quality and expertise their customers expect when they show up at the meat case. We’re excited to introduce these new Creekstone Farms products. This offering makes it easy for retailers to provide premium, expertly cut and packaged meat, so their customers can enjoy a steakhouse-quality meal at home.”

For more information about Creekstone Farms premium meats, visit CreekstoneFarms, call 620-741-3100 or contact a Creekstone Farms sales representative.

About Creekstone Farms

The choice of food lovers around the world, Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC is USDA-certified by the Agricultural Marketing Service and supplies many of the nation’s top grocers and restaurants with a variety of high-quality meat products, including Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef and All-Natural Heritage Duroc Pork, Irodori™ American Wagyu, and value-added products. For more information about Creekstone Farms premium meat, please visit CreekstoneFarms.com.