Jack Link’s Drops New Duos Sour Cream & Onion Flavor for Snackers Serious About Flavor and Value

MINONG, Wis. — Jack Link’s, the powerhouse driving the real meat protein snack category is storming the snack aisle with a bold new DUOS flavor: Sour Cream & Onion, now available at Circle K, Wawa, Pilot Flying J and additional retailers nationwide.

This marks the fourth flavor in the Jack Link’s DUOS lineup since its 2025 debut, a snack platform that has quickly become a breakout hit among consumers, proving yet again that Jack Link’s leads the meat category in meat snack innovation.

Additional Jack Links DUOS flavors already available nationwide include Buffalo Style and Ranch, Mango and Jalapeno, as well as Smoked Original and Teriyaki.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking bold flavors and high‑quality protein in the same convenient format,” said Holly LaVallie, SVP of marketing and R&D.

“DUOS was designed to meet that need, and its continued success shows just how much this innovation resonates. Sour Cream & Onion brings even more excitement to a platform that’s already capturing consumer attention across the category.”

For more information on Jack Link’s, visit jacklinks.com.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking, and its brand Jack Link’s is the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Link Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s®, Lorissa’s Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami® and KOOEE!®.