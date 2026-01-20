Hormel Foods Taps Domenic Borrelli as Executive Vice President of Retail, Bringing Extensive Category Leadership to Iconic Brand Portfolio

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced the appointment of Domenic Borrelli as executive vice president of Retail, effective February 23, 2026. In this role, Borrelli will oversee the Retail business unit, which includes many of the company’s most recognized consumer brands and represents one of its largest growth engines.

“I am delighted to welcome Domenic to the company. He has a proven track record of creating consumer-driven growth in well-established, legacy businesses and categories and a strong understanding of how to drive results by staying close to consumers, building strong customer partnerships and supporting teams with clear, strategic direction,” said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. “His experience and enterprise perspective position him well to help advance our agenda and deliver on our strategic priorities across our Retail business unit.”

Borrelli brings more than 25 years of experience across the food and beverage industry, including leadership roles directing multi-billion-dollar businesses with full P&L responsibility and guiding complex transformations. His expertise spans brand building, commercial strategy and enterprise leadership, with a proven ability to accelerate growth across categories.

He joins Hormel Foods from Danone North America, where he served as president and general manager of the Beverage Creations business, leading a portfolio of brands and delivering multi-year performance across coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and premium waters.

About Domenic Borrelli

Borrelli has held senior leadership roles at Danone North America including beverages, premium dairy and plant-based businesses. He led integration initiatives, transformation programs and category expansion grounded in consumer insight and cross-functional execution.

Earlier in his career, Borrelli held multiple leadership positions at Kraft Foods, including vice president of marketing for the U.S. coffee division and vice president roles across grocery and beverages. He later served as vice president of marketing and general manager, North America sustainable meat, at Maple Leaf Foods.

Borrelli holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a bachelor’s degree from York University in Toronto. He has served on the boards of the Organic Trade Association and the National Coffee Association.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.