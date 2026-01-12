Cargill to Sell Turkey Operations in the Shenandoah Valley to Pitman Family Farms

The sale includes the turkey processing plant in Dayton, which employs more than 1,000 people.



DAYTON, VA — WSVA has learned from reliable sources that Cargill, Inc. is in the process of selling its turkey operations in the Shenandoah Valley to a company headquartered in California.

Pitman Family Farms, which currently raises turkeys in Utah and has been in business for more than 60 years, is a third-generation, family-owned poultry company. The acquisition will include the feed mill, hatchery, breeder farm assets, and processing plant in Dayton, as well as the distribution center in Mount Crawford.

To learn more, please visit WSVA.