That Flower Feeling Appoints Debora Steier to Lead New Unit Sales Subcommittee

Carlsbad, CA – That Flower Feeling is pleased to announce that Debora Steier, retired Vice President of Floral for Albertsons Cos., has been appointed to lead its newly formed Unit Sales Subcommittee, a key driver of funding for the national “Just Add Flowers” campaign.

As VP of Floral for Albertsons Cos., Steier exceeded sales projections every year she held the position and helped grow floral into a high-performing category in mass market retail. Her leadership has been recognized across the industry, including being named Marketer of the Year by IFPA (formerly PMA), serving as Chair of the Floral Council, and completing a four-year term on the PMA Board of Directors. Since retiring in May 2024, she has launched a consulting business focused on helping companies navigate the complex floral marketplace while staying actively engaged in industry initiatives such as That Flower Feeling.

The Unit Sales Program is one of the primary mechanisms that fund That Flower Feeling’s national marketing, enabling businesses across the floral supply chain to contribute a small, agreed-upon amount for each unit sold—such as bouquets, arrangements, or designated hardgoods. While these contributions represent a vital portion of the foundation’s current annual funding of over $1 million, they work in tandem with direct corporate donations and trade memberships to reach a total national marketing goal of $2.1 million. This combined support ensures that “Just Add Flowers” content, media, and digital campaigns reach millions of Americans and encourage them to buy flowers more often, all year long.

Under Steier’s guidance, the new Unit Sales Subcommittee will focus on expanding participation among mass market retailers, floral vendors, wholesalers, and hardgoods manufacturers, emphasizing the collective power of many small contributions to grow the entire floral market. The subcommittee will also help refine best practices for integrating unit-based contributions into existing pricing and systems, making it easy and efficient for companies of all sizes to support That Flower Feeling’s work.

That Flower Feeling’s Unit Sales Program offers participants visibility, co-branding opportunities, and alignment with a national movement that promotes flowers as an everyday source of joy and self-care for U.S. consumers. As a 501(c)(6) nonprofit association, every dollar raised through the Unit Sales Program is reinvested into national floral marketing campaigns that aim to increase overall floral consumption and support a stronger future for the entire industry.

For more information about the Unit Sales Program or to get involved, please contact Vanessa Leite at vanessa@thatflowerfeeling.org.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501c6 collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically-proven benefits they bring to health and happiness. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry.