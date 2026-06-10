The Sausage Project Debuts in Walmart as Brand Expands to More Than 3,200 Stores Nationwide

Chef-crafted, better-for-you chicken sausage brand expands national retail footprint amid breakout growth year

LOS ANGELES – The Sausage Project, the chef-crafted, better-for-you chicken sausage brand rethinking the refrigerated meat aisle, is making its Walmart debut as part of a major national retail expansion that will bring the brand to approximately 3,266 stores nationwide by the end of July.

The Sausage Project’s fully cooked chicken sausages deliver 12–13g of protein per serving and contain 35% less fat than the leading chicken sausage. Made with a flavorful blend of both dark and white meat, the sausages contain no antibiotics, added nitrates or nitrites. The result is a cleaner, high-quality protein option with the familiar juicy texture and satisfying snap of traditional sausages. Ready in just four minutes, these chef-crafted sausages are helping drive the brand’s rapid national expansion this year.

In May, The Sausage Project rolled out to 1,670 Walmart stores across 48 states, marking the brand’s first entry into the mass retail channel. All three of the brand’s chef-crafted flavors—Classic Roasted Chicken Sausage, Italian Herb Chicken Sausage and Melty Cheddar Chicken Sausage—are available at Walmart, giving shoppers convenient, high-protein options for weeknight meals, summer grilling and easy family dinners.

The brand is also deepening its grocery presence through Kroger, where it will be available in 842 total doors, including 561 new locations across Kroger banners. Together, the Walmart launch, Kroger expansion and additional retail gains mark a major milestone for the emerging brand, which launched in May 2025 and has scaled from approximately 280 retail doors across three states to more than 3,000 doors nationally in just over a year.

Backed by DFG Ventures, the group behind goop kitchen and Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, The Sausage Project was created to bring more flavor, fun and real-ingredient innovation to a category long dominated by traditional offerings.

“This Walmart launch is a defining moment for The Sausage Project and a major step in making better-for-you chicken sausage more accessible to households nationwide,” said Nathan Tan, partner at DFG Ventures. “To grow from a few hundred doors to national distribution in just over a year shows there is strong demand for refrigerated proteins that deliver on flavor, convenience and everyday versatility.”

The Sausage Project’s retail momentum comes as consumers continue to seek convenient, protein-forward foods that fit into weeknight meals, grilling occasions and family-friendly eating. The brand is projected to deliver 10x sales growth in 2026 compared to 2025, and in May 2026 shipped 12x the volume shipped in May 2025. To date, The Sausage Project has shipped more than 445,581 pounds of product, equivalent to nearly 600,000 packages.

With expanded availability across Walmart, Kroger and other retailers, the brand is making chef-crafted, better-for-you chicken sausage more accessible to households nationwide.

For more information about The Sausage Project and its products, visit https://thesausageproject.com/ or follow @eatsausageproject.

About The Sausage Project

Backed by DFG Ventures, the group behind cult-favorite brands goop kitchen and Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, The Sausage Project is a chef-crafted, better-for-you chicken sausage brand rethinking the link with real ingredients, bold flavor and everyday convenience. At the center of the brand’s innovation is its proprietary technique, Flavor Studding™, which thoroughly incorporates visible pieces of real ingredients such as chunks of white meat, gobs of melty cheddar and pockets of fresh herbs into each sausage link for a more chef-driven eating experience.

Made with all-natural chicken breast and no antibiotics or added nitrates or nitrites, each fully cooked sausage link delivers 12-13 grams of protein with 35% less fat than the leading chicken sausage, and is ready in just four minutes. The Sausage Project’s lineup includes Classic Roasted Chicken Sausage, Italian Herb Chicken Sausage and Melty Cheddar Chicken Sausage, offering flavorful, convenient options for family-friendly weeknight meals, grilling occasions and protein-forward everyday eating.





