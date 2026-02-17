Omaha Steaks Expands National Retail Footprint and Accelerates Direct-to-Consumer Growth

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha Steaks is accelerating its national growth strategy by opening more than a dozen new retail stores in 2026 and expanding its nationwide fulfillment center footprint — bringing its premium proteins closer to customers than ever before.

This expansion powers Omaha Steaks SEAR-iously Fast™ delivery service, featuring next-day delivery to more than 85% of the country and the forthcoming convenience of same-day delivery in select markets for last-minute dinner plans. Together, these investments reinforce the company’s commitment to unmatched quality, unmatched convenience, and now — unmatched speed.

“As we grow our store network and expand our fulfillment capabilities, we’re creating a faster, more convenient way for customers to access our premium proteins,” said Nate Rempe, President & CEO of Omaha Steaks. “No one should have to wait to enjoy a great Omaha Steak. Our SEAR-iously Fast™ fulfillment from locations across the country offers a modern, superior alternative to the traditional grocery meat counter. When you combine that speed with our flexible subscription program and our new USDA Certified Tender line of cuts, it’s easy to see how we’re changing the way America buys meat.”

Speed, quality, affordability, and convenience form the foundation of Omaha Steaks growth strategy. To support this momentum, the company will consolidate plant operations into its larger, more advanced manufacturing facility on F Street in Omaha. The facility will operate a multi-shift, 24/7 production model and has recently benefited from significant capital investments in capacity, technology, and infrastructure. Production will transition from the 96th Street facility to F Street as part of this modernization effort.

Omaha Steaks will also exit its Foodservice business, allowing the company to sharpen its focus on retail, ecommerce, subscription, and corporate gifting channels that are driving its next phase of growth. By concentrating resources on these core strengths, Omaha Steaks continues to expand its leadership in online meat delivery and specialty retail.

“These changes reflect the future of Omaha Steaks,” said Rempe. “We’re investing heavily in the parts of our business that have defined us for more than a century — bringing our quality closer to customers and positioning the company for sustainable growth for years to come. America loves beef, and we’re committed to ensuring they have quick access to the very best.”