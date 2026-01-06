NPFDA Announces 6 New Board Members and Names 2026 Treasurer

Atlanta, GA — The National Protein and Food Distributors Association announced six new board members and Treasurer who will each help support the nonprofit’s work to connect the protein and food distribution industry. The NPFDA Officer and Board installation will be held during the Annual Convention & Protein Suppliers Showcase, January 28, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

2026 NPFDA Officers

Chair, Greg Morgan, VP National Accounts, Quirch Foods

Vice Chair, Barry Moose, Division Manager of Transportation, Koch Foods

Immediate Past Chair, Chan Windham, Vice President of Sales, House of Raeford Farms

Treasurer, Scott Robbert, Vice President of Logistics, EJ Poultry

New NPFDA Board Members

Chuck Bules, Director of Commodity Sales, Simmons Foods

Steven Buzgon, Sr. Account Manager, Eastern Quality Foods

Whaley Casteen, Sales Manager, House of Raeford

Janet Hubert, Drayage Account Manager, HHXpress LLC

Matthew Johnson, Senior Poultry Purchasing Specialist, Quirch Foods

Ashley Mickelson, Commodity Sales and Procurement, Red Lion Food Group

Returning NPFDA Board Members

Graham Kirkman, Tip Top Poultry

Vincent Mennella, Mennella’s Poultry

Bruce Mooney, Mountaire Farms

Fernando Puentes, DeGroot Logistics

Jim Richardson, Perdue Farms

Ada Brewster, Butler Transport

Vanderbilt Edwards, Americold

Justin Monfredini, Pacagri Foods

Phil White, Holmes Foods

Chris Sharp, Kelly’s Foods

Adam Ferguson, HPL

Jesus Flores, Trophe Ingredients

Mariss Hans, Foodlinx

Dylan Hughes, Expana

Christi Proctor, Pilgrim’s

Kyle Richard, EJ Poultry

Jamie Wally, WOW Logistics

“We’re excited to expand our board with six new board members and volunteer Treasurer who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Chan Windham, 2025 Chair of the Board. “We have worked diligently to ensure NPFDA’s board and leadership represents a variety of companies from the protein and food industry, allied firms, as well as the broker/trader community, and the newest board members are no exception.”

About NPFDA

The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the National Independent Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a nonprofit trade association based in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 335 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers. NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate valuable business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org.