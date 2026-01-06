NPFDA Announces 6 New Board Members and Names 2026 Treasurer
January 6, 2026 | 3 min to read
Atlanta, GA — The National Protein and Food Distributors Association announced six new board members and Treasurer who will each help support the nonprofit’s work to connect the protein and food distribution industry. The NPFDA Officer and Board installation will be held during the Annual Convention & Protein Suppliers Showcase, January 28, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
2026 NPFDA Officers
Chair, Greg Morgan, VP National Accounts, Quirch Foods
Vice Chair, Barry Moose, Division Manager of Transportation, Koch Foods
Immediate Past Chair, Chan Windham, Vice President of Sales, House of Raeford Farms
Treasurer, Scott Robbert, Vice President of Logistics, EJ Poultry
New NPFDA Board Members
Chuck Bules, Director of Commodity Sales, Simmons Foods
Steven Buzgon, Sr. Account Manager, Eastern Quality Foods
Whaley Casteen, Sales Manager, House of Raeford
Janet Hubert, Drayage Account Manager, HHXpress LLC
Matthew Johnson, Senior Poultry Purchasing Specialist, Quirch Foods
Ashley Mickelson, Commodity Sales and Procurement, Red Lion Food Group
Returning NPFDA Board Members
Graham Kirkman, Tip Top Poultry
Vincent Mennella, Mennella’s Poultry
Bruce Mooney, Mountaire Farms
Fernando Puentes, DeGroot Logistics
Jim Richardson, Perdue Farms
Ada Brewster, Butler Transport
Vanderbilt Edwards, Americold
Justin Monfredini, Pacagri Foods
Phil White, Holmes Foods
Chris Sharp, Kelly’s Foods
Adam Ferguson, HPL
Jesus Flores, Trophe Ingredients
Mariss Hans, Foodlinx
Dylan Hughes, Expana
Christi Proctor, Pilgrim’s
Kyle Richard, EJ Poultry
Jamie Wally, WOW Logistics
“We’re excited to expand our board with six new board members and volunteer Treasurer who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Chan Windham, 2025 Chair of the Board. “We have worked diligently to ensure NPFDA’s board and leadership represents a variety of companies from the protein and food industry, allied firms, as well as the broker/trader community, and the newest board members are no exception.”
About NPFDA
The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the National Independent Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a nonprofit trade association based in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 335 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers. NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate valuable business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org.