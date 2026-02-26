Rastelli Foods Group Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary with New Product Innovations

From clean-label convenience to expanded branded offerings, Rastelli’s spotlights what’s next for the meat case

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Rastelli Foods Group will mark its 50th anniversary at the 2026 Annual Meat Conference by unveiling new product innovations that reinforce its leadership in premium meat and seafood.

At AMC, Rastelli Foods Group will debut a new generation of flavor forward, convenience driven solutions, along with enhanced fully cooked production capabilities built to help retailers increase velocity while delivering clean-label quality that consumers trust.

Built on Craftsmanship. Designed for What’s Next.

Founded in 1976 as a neighborhood butcher shop, Rastelli Foods Group has grown through a deliberate focus on quality, people, and responsible scale. As demand increased, Ray Rastelli Jr. and his brother Tony built the standards and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth, transforming the business from a single retail location into a vertically integrated organization.

“We never tried to grow just for the sake of growing,” said Ray Rastelli Jr., founder of Rastelli Foods Group. “From the beginning, it was about doing honest work and taking care of people, and that mindset continues to guide the business today.”

Today, the company operates nine USDA-inspected processing facilities, along with warehouses and distribution centers supporting fresh, fully cooked, value-added, and premium meat and seafood offerings across retail, foodservice, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels.

At this year’s conference, Rastelli’s will preview its enhanced fully cooked production capabilities at its booth, offering retail and foodservice partners a first look at expanded capacity designed to support greater menu flexibility, speed to shelf, and scalable growth across channels.

Portfolio Expansion Strengthens Branded Retail Capabilities

As part of its continued investment in future growth, Rastelli Foods Group expanded its branded retail portfolio with the acquisition of Botto’s Genuine Italian Sausage, a respected brand known for fresh sausage and case-ready meats.

The addition strengthens Rastelli’s capabilities across fresh, fully cooked, and value-added categories while preserving the heritage and quality standards that made Botto’s a trusted name with consumers. Botto’s now joins Rastelli’s growing house of branded retail products, supporting greater flexibility and growth at the meat case.

Clean-Label Convenience for Today’s Consumers

As demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions continues to grow, Rastelli’s latest introduction features ready-to-cook chicken wings and drumsticks designed for today’s time-pressed consumers.

Centered on real flavor and clean ingredients, these offerings remove the guesswork from preparation while giving consumers more time to enjoy family gatherings, seasonal entertaining, or everyday moments around the table.

Hand-trimmed in SQF-certified facilities, Rastelli’s chicken wings and drumsticks are packaged fresh as 20-ounce net-weight offerings using proprietary vacuum-skin packaging to preserve flavor and extend shelf life. Flavor varieties include Butter, Caribbean Jerk, Italian-style drumsticks, along with Garlic- and Barbecue-style wings.

A 50-Year Milestone with a Forward-Looking Focus

With multiple generations of the Rastelli family actively involved across operations, marketing, purchasing, and e-commerce, the company enters its next chapter grounded in experience and focused on continued growth.

“Reaching 50 years is something we’re incredibly proud of, but it’s not a finish line,” said Ray Rastelli III. “Being family-owned means thinking long-term, staying innovative, and continuing to earn trust every single day.”

As Rastelli Foods Group looks ahead, the company remains focused on expanding its branded portfolio and strengthening its production capabilities while building on 50 years of craftsmanship.

Rastelli Foods Group will be on site at the 2026 Annual Meat Conference, where attendees can learn more about the company’s latest offerings, expanded branded portfolio, preview of enhanced fully cooked production capabilities, and vision for the future of the meat case.

About Rastelli Foods Group

Rastelli’s has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets with the highest-quality food products and service. Since their inception, they have expanded their operation from one retail location to nine high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli Foods Group is a world-class provider of products that sets the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and food safety from each of our food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing, and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders. Today, commercial clients are able to expand their food product offerings with an extensive menu of gourmet meats, seafood, and gift packages through their national home delivery program. For more information visit: https://rastellifoodsgroup.com/.