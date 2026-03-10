The Canadian Beef Grading Agency Proposed Amendment to the Canadian Beef, Bison and Veal Carcass Grade Requirements

The Canadian Beef Grading Agency (CBGA) is responsible for the delivery of grading services for beef, bison and veal carcasses in Canada. The grade names and grade standards for these carcasses are found in the document entitled ‘’Beef, Bison and Veal Carcass Grade Requirements’’.

The CBGA is also responsible for the administration of this document including the ongoing management and proposals for amendments to the document from time to time. Please find an Amendment Proposal to further acknowledge the marbling levels within the Canada AAA and Canada Prime categories posted here for Public Comment for 30 days.

To read more, please visit The Canadian Beef Grading Agency (CBGA).