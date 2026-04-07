February Pork Exports Above Year-Ago; Another Big Month for Beef Variety Meat

February exports of U.S. pork were slightly higher year-over-year, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). While beef exports trended lower, due in large part to continued lack of access to China, shipments of beef variety meat posted another strong increase. February was a robust month for per-head export value, with pork exports equating to more than $67 per head slaughtered and beef exports reaching nearly $423 per head of fed slaughter. Exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts trended higher, reaching the largest volume since May.

February pork exports totaled 242,511 metric tons (mt), up 1% from a year ago, with export value also edging 1% higher to $678.8 million. While leading market Mexico posted another excellent performance in February, shipments to Japan increased significantly from last year’s low total and exports also trended higher year-over-year to South Korea, Central America, the Dominican Republic and Taiwan.

“It is gratifying to see demand for U.S. pork continue to expand in our Western Hemisphere markets,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “But the rebound in Japan really stands out to me, given the strong economic headwinds and intense competition in this important market. To build on this recent momentum in Japan, it is critical that we continue to differentiate U.S. pork and demonstrate its advantages to Japanese importers and consumers.”

For January through February, U.S. pork exports were 2% above last year’s pace in both volume (493,372 mt) and value ($1.37 billion). Export value is slightly ahead of the record pace established in 2024.

To review more stats, please visit USMEF.