Hormel Foods Announces Agreement to Sell Ceratti Business in Brazil

Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Brazilian operations, operated under the CERATT® brand to Zanchetta Alimentos LTDA, a Brazilian food company with an established presence in the market.

The divestiture reflects Hormel Foods ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline its portfolio and focus its international strategy on markets with the strongest long-term growth opportunities.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approval. In the interim, operations will continue as usual for employees, customers and partners.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Hormel Foods expects the sale to have a minimal impact on its adjusted fiscal 2026 financial results. The company expects to share additional information during its earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.