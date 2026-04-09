Hatfield Introduces Fully Cooked Bacon Toppings, Bringing Sizzle and Simplicity to Foodservice

HATFIELD, PA – Hatfield, part of the family-owned, American-operated Clemens Food Group, announces the latest addition to its best-selling bacon portfolio: Hatfield® Fully Cooked Bacon Topping. This simple, savory new foodservice solution promises convenience, premium quality, and delicious consistency with every sprinkle, dash, and menu upgrade.

Hatfield® Fully Cooked Bacon Topping is launching during an opportune time, as bacon bits in foodservice are projected to grow by 8.7% by 2027 (1). That’s no surprise, considering 71% of diners say that “everything tastes better with bacon” and 56% say that bacon is a key ingredient to other dishes (2). This fervent demand, coupled with today’s dynamic kitchen environment, makes Hatfield®’s new Fully Cooked Bacon Topping a genuine game-changer.

“Professional kitchen life can be a scramble, especially when operators are short-staffed, and that’s where Hatfield®’s Fully Cooked Bacon Topping steps in to save the day,” says Jenny Moyer Murphy, Corporate Executive Chef at Clemens Food Group. “With bacon showing up on nearly 69% of menus (3), this clever hack helps operators do more with less. It opens the door for effortless experimentation with innovative applications—from savory salads to on-trend ‘swavory’ desserts—all without adding extra work to already busy teams. It’s about delivering that essential bacon flavor and texture, efficiently, consistently, and deliciously.”

Available in 3/8″ x 3/8″ and 1/2″ x 1/2″ cuts, Hatfield® Fully Cooked Bacon Topping eliminates the usual fuss of traditional bacon prep. There’s no raw handling, no cook time, and no skilled labor required—just pure, delicious bacon flavor, ready to elevate any dish. Operators can count on unwavering consistency, with uniform quality and performance ensuring a premium customer experience every time. A versatile topping that helps reduce waste, it offers an ideal solution for operators looking to add authentic bacon flavor and texture without the associated labor costs and inconsistencies of preparing bacon from scratch.

This innovative launch underscores Clemens Food Group’s significant investment in fully cooked bacon products. Building on this success, the company is actively developing fully cooked bacon strips for future release and is exploring exciting new directions, including uncured, group-housed, and flavored bacon bits, to continuously meet evolving market demands and operator needs.

For more information on Hatfield®’s Fully Cooked Bacon Topping or to place an order, call 800.523.5291 or visit Clemens Foodservice online.

1) Datassential’s World of Bacon 2024 Report

2) National Provisioner, The Bacon Report 2024

3) National Provisioner, The Bacon Report 2024, Achin’ for Bacon

About Hatfield® and Clemens Food Group

Hatfield® is a brand of Clemens Food Group, a family-owned, American-operated company deeply rooted in heritage and community. Clemens Food Group is an industry leader in creating and delivering quality pork products, partnering with our customers to provide innovative solutions for today’s marketplace. From farm to plate, Hatfield® and Clemens Food Group are dedicated to sustainable practices and delivering superior products.