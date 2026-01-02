States Try to Snuff Out Lab-Grown Meat Before It Really Starts

Lab-grown meat could be widely available in supermarkets across the U.S. in 10-15 years.

But should it be?

Advocates say the product offers consumers more choices, boosts food security for a country with growing demand and increases sustainability for a world with already stressed resources.

However, some states have already answered this question – with a hard “no.”

Seven states have banned the manufacturing, sale or distribution of lab-grown meat, and more have taken steps to restrict its labeling. Many of these steps happened in 2025, and the Department of Health and Human Services lists them on its website as examples of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s movement to “Make America Healthy Again.”

