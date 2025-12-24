Formosa Food Breaks Ground on New Specialized Pork Processing Plant

A third-generation specialty pork product producer from northwest Iowa officially has started work on its new Sioux Falls headquarters.

Formosa Food Company Inc. broke ground today at 8 acres zoned for heavy industrial use at 3100 N. Bahnson Ave., not far from Gage Brothers Concrete Products.

“This is truly a very exciting day for us. It’s hard to put into words how happy we are to be here today,” said Heather Shih, who co-owns the business with her sister, Jennifer.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sioux Falls Business