Beef Council Launches Inaugural PA Beef Trail

Event highlighted consumer-nominated beef dishes, local restaurants and Pennsylvania agriculture

KUTZTOWN/LENHARTSVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Beef Council officially launched the inaugural Pennsylvania Beef Trail on Friday, May 29, with a May is Beef Month celebration featuring menu tastings at two highlighted trail stops in Berks County.

The event brought together Pennsylvania Beef Council leadership, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, local restaurant partners, beef producers and community members to celebrate Pennsylvania beef, local food businesses and the culinary creativity found across the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Beef Trail highlights restaurants across the state serving standout beef dishes nominated by consumers. Hosted on the Pennsylvania Beef Council website, the trail features an interactive map designed to help Pennsylvanians discover delicious beef dishes by region and plan their own beef-inspired dining experiences.

“The PA Beef Trail is a celebration of everything that makes Pennsylvania beef special: the farmers who raise it, the restaurants that prepare it and the consumers who love it,” said Nichole Hockenberry, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Beef Council. “Launching the trail during May is Beef Month gave us the perfect opportunity to showcase the connection between agriculture, local businesses, and the meals that bring people together.”

Friday’s celebration featured two stops on the trail: Saucony Creek Brewing Company in Kutztown and Deitsch Eck Restaurant in Lenhartsville. Attendees sampled a variety of featured beef dishes, including pit beef sliders, sausage sandwiches, smoked chuck roast tacos, and Golden Arches flatbread from Saucony Creek Brewing Company, as well as beef pot pie, shepherd’s pie, and The Luther from Deitsch Eck Restaurant.

The launch event also underscored the role of beef in Pennsylvania’s agricultural identity and local economy. By highlighting restaurants that serve creative, consumer-loved beef dishes, the trail encourages residents and visitors to support local businesses while recognizing the farmers and producers behind every plate.

“Pennsylvania beef has a story that stretches from pasture to plate,” said Kylie Lusk, Director of Consumer Affairs for the Pennsylvania Beef Council. “The PA Beef Trail gives consumers a fun, interactive way to explore that story while discovering restaurants and dishes they may not have tried before. We’re excited to see people use the trail throughout the year to support local restaurants and celebrate beef across the Commonwealth.”

The inaugural PA Beef Trail features 73 stops across Pennsylvania, showcasing a wide variety of dishes, from burgers and brisket to short rib, oxtail ragu and other creative beef-forward menu items. Organized by region, the trail makes it easy for consumers to find nearby stops or plan a road trip around Pennsylvania’s beef destinations.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council encourages consumers to explore the trail, visit participating restaurants, and share their experiences on social media.

To view the interactive map and explore the full PA Beef Trail, visit www.pabeef.org/pa-beef-trail.

About Beef Month

Beef Month celebrates the farmers, producers, chefs, restaurants, and businesses that bring high-quality beef to tables across Pennsylvania and beyond, highlighting the role of beef in nutrition, culture, and local economies.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.

