Avocados from Peru Honors Stephen J. Barnard and Bob Lucy with Global Leadership Award

La Jolla, California – The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), through its flagship brand Avocados from Peru, proudly announced that Stephen J. Barnard and Bob Lucy were honored with the prestigious Global Leadership Award in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the avocado industry.

The awards were presented on April 8, 2026, during a special dinner held at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in honor of the recipients, the evening prior to the PAC 2026 Annual Membership Meeting.

Stephen Barnard, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Produce, was recognized as a true pioneer who helped transform avocados into a global staple through innovation in ripening, global sourcing, and category development. Over more than four decades, he built Mission Produce into a vertically integrated, billion-dollar business spanning more than 25 countries. His early and visionary investment in Peru helped establish the country as a leading global supplier, including founding the largest avocado packing operation in the world in Peru and becoming one of the largest avocado growers in the country. A bold and forward-thinking leader guided by his philosophy to “play offense” and “not be afraid to lose,” Barnard’s impact extended across the entire value chain and through his industry leadership, including service on the board of the International Fresh Produce Association.

Bob Lucy, co-founder of Del Rey Avocado Company, was honored for his nearly five decades of leadership and service to the avocado industry. A respected pioneer, Lucy played a key role in shaping the U.S. avocado market and expanding the global presence of the category. He served for many years as Chairman of the Peruvian Avocado Commission’s Marketing Committee and as a member of its Board of Directors, helping guide strategic growth initiatives and strengthen the positioning of Peruvian avocados in the U.S. market. His broader industry contributions included leadership roles with the California Avocado Commission and other international organizations.

“These awards recognized not only remarkable individual achievement, but also the spirit of vision, innovation, and partnership that drives our industry forward,” said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of PAC.

“Through our Global Leadership Award, the Peruvian Avocado Commission is proud to be the only organization in the avocado category that honors leaders whose vision and contributions have advanced both the global avocado industry and the growth of Peru as a leading origin,” said PAC Chairman Jose Antonio Castro. “Stephen and Bob exemplify the leadership, commitment, and long-term vision that continue to elevate our industry worldwide.”

The Global Leadership Award represents the highest level of recognition by Avocados from Peru, honoring individuals whose vision, commitment, and impact have helped shape the future of the global avocado industry.

About Avocados from Peru

Avocados from Peru serves as the marketing and promotional arm of the Peruvian Avocado Commission in the United States. Operating under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, the organization is dedicated to building demand for Peruvian avocados through strategic retail partnerships, innovative marketing campaigns, and consumer engagement initiatives that promote healthy living and sustainable practices.