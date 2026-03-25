Beef Checkoff Showcases Butchery Craft and Restaurant Value at the 2026 New York Restaurant Show

New York, NY – The Beef Checkoff’s Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI) brought the craftsmanship and business value of beef butchery to center stage at the 2026 New York Restaurant Show through the Butchers of America Tag-Team Beef Cutting Demonstration, held as part of the show’s Culinary Demonstration programming.

Led by respected industry professionals Mark Madden and Nathan Bingham, the high-energy demonstration gave chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice professionals an inside look at breaking down beef subprimals to maximize yield, manage food costs, and unlock creative menu opportunities.

The demonstration was funded through the Beef Checkoff’s Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, with additional support from the Iowa Beef Industry Council, and served as a key educational moment for foodservice operators attending one of the region’s most influential hospitality industry events.

“Restaurants play a vital role in shaping how consumers experience beef,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Marketing with NEBPI. “By engaging directly with chefs and operators, we’re able to share practical insights that help them succeed in their businesses while highlighting the flavor, versatility, and value that beef brings to the menu.”

The New York Restaurant Show attracts thousands of restaurant owners, chefs, and hospitality professionals each year, making it an important platform for the Beef Checkoff to connect with decision-makers responsible for menu development and purchasing. Through demonstrations like the tag-team beef cutting showcase, the Checkoff helps foodservice professionals better understand beef fabrication, utilization, and the opportunities that come from working with whole-muscle cuts.

Successful restaurant operations across the Northeast are essential to maintaining strong beef demand. By investing in education and engagement with chefs and restaurateurs, the Beef Checkoff supports the long-term success of restaurants while ensuring beef remains a preferred protein on menus throughout the region.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.