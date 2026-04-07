DG Foods Expanding Operations in Mississippi

Expansion represents corporate investment of $1.19 million



Jackson, Miss. – Poultry processing and portioning company DG Foods is expanding operations in Hazlehurst. The project represents a corporate investment of $1.19 million and will create 32 jobs.

DG Foods’ operations include deboning, tender portioning and other custom processing services. The company’s expansion involves the installation of new automated chicken nugget portioning equipment, which will allow the company expand its nugget capacity to meet an increase customer and consumer demand.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Copiah County is assisting with the project, as well.

Headquartered in Hazlehurst, DG Foods opened its original 55,000-square-foot facility in 2004 and currently employs approximately 375 people.

The company plans to fill 32 new positions across two shifts of 16 workers each, with the second shift scheduled to begin in mid-May.

QUOTES

“DG Foods’ expansion in Hazlehurst shows how Mississippi companies can grow, modernize and stay competitive while continuing to create jobs in their hometowns. This $1.19 million investment strengthens an established local employer and brings dozens of new job opportunities to Copiah County. I thank the DG Foods team for continuing to invest in the community they have called home for more than 20 years.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Economic development isn’t just about recruiting new companies. It’s about reinvesting in the industries and employers already doing the work, like Hazlehurst’s DG Foods. This expansion creates jobs, ramps up production and drives local tax revenue, which keeps communities thriving.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“DG Foods is grateful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority. This partnership has played an important role in our growth, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together on this project. We are excited to invest further in our Hazlehurst operations, strengthen our capabilities with new technology and create additional jobs for the community we call home.” – DG Foods, LLC CEO Chris Carter

“Copiah County Economic Development District is grateful to the Mississippi Development Authority for its support of Copiah County and DG Foods, which will help strengthen the company’s operations, create new jobs and assist with the continued economic growth of our community.” – Copiah County Economic Development District Executive Director Arthur L. Evans, Jr.