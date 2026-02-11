JBS Invests US$150 Million in a Multi-Protein Hub in the Middle East.

A joint venture with Oman Food Capital will operate units for the local production of beef, poultry, and lamb, creating an export hub.

JBS, one of the world’s largest food companies, has just announced the creation of a new multi-protein platform in Oman, in the Middle East, focused on the production of beef, poultry, and lamb. With a US$150 million investment, JBS acquired an 80% stake in a newly created food holding company that consolidates two productive assets in the country. In the partnership, Oman Food Capital (OFC) will retain the remaining 20%. OFC is the food and agribusiness investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). This initiative reinforces JBS’s strategy of geographic and protein diversification, as well as proximity to strategic consumer markets.

The joint venture contributes to strengthening food security in the country, in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s Vision 2040, while positioning the country as a strategic platform for the production of halal food destined for export to various markets. The initiative was designed to serve the global halal market, which encompasses approximately 2 billion consumers worldwide.

The resources will be primarily directed towards the completion of the A’Namaa integrated poultry plant, located in the Ibri region of northern Oman, approximately 380 kilometers west of Muscat, the country’s capital, and 280 kilometers south of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The investments will also target the Al Bashayer beef and lamb processing unit in Thumrait, southern Oman.

With these investments, the operation should reach an estimated static industrial capacity of over 300,000 tons per year. Daily processing is expected to involve approximately 1,000 cattle, 5,000 lambs, and 600,000 poultry. Production is expected to begin within 6 months for beef and lamb, and within 12 months for poultry.

The project is expected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs in Oman over the next five years throughout the entire production chain, making a significant contribution to local economic development, workforce training, and the growth of the country’s agri-food sector.

With this new project, JBS will have operations in 26 countries, spread across five continents. This move represents JBS’s first upstream investment in the Middle East, a strategic milestone in the company’s regional expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building local and integrated production platforms in key markets.

JBS in the Middle East

JBS continues to expand its industrial operations, exports, and strategic partnerships in the Middle East. Recently, the company inaugurated and announced the expansion of a plant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of a total investment of US$85 million in the country, focused on the production and marketing of higher value-added products under the Seara brand.

Furthermore, the company already operates Seara factories in Dammam, also in Saudi Arabia, and in Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates. Currently, JBS has approximately 1,600 employees throughout the Middle East.

