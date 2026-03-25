Grodan Appoints Eric Lekkerkerk as Managing Director

Roermond, Netherlands – Grodan, a subsidiary of the ROCKWOOL Group, announces the appointment of Eric Lekkerkerk as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Eric Lekkerkerk joins Grodan from Klasmann-Deilmann, one of the world’s leading suppliers of substrates for horticulture, where he currently holds the position of Group Commercial Director and member of the Board of Directors.

With over 25 years of experience in various sectors of horticulture and agricultural supplies, Eric has a strong track record in international business development, commercial leadership, and strategic growth. Throughout his career, he has worked in both large multinational organizations and family businesses, consistently achieving results in global and innovation-driven environments.

Eric also knows Grodan well, having worked for the company in the mid-1990s, during which time he gained his first experience in the horticultural sector. He will be based at Grodan’s headquarters in Roermond, the Netherlands.

Eric Lekkerkerk succeeds Hub Janssen, who left his position as CEO of Grodan at the end of January 2026.

To ensure continuity for customers and partners, Anders Espe Kristensen, Senior Vice President of ROCKWOOL’s Systems Division (which includes Grodan), will continue to serve as interim Managing Director until Eric Lekkerkerk takes office on July 1, 2026.

Anders Espe Kristensen, Executive Vice President of the Systems Division at ROCKWOOL Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eric to Grodan. His extensive industry knowledge, combined with his commercial and leadership experience, makes him the ideal person to lead Grodan into its next phase of development. We look forward to further strengthening our position in the precision culture and supporting our customers worldwide.”

Eric Lekkerkerk added: “Grodan has a strong heritage and an undisputed leadership position in cultivation solutions for the horticultural sector. At a time when growers are under increasing pressure to use resources such as water and energy more efficiently, our solutions can make a real difference. I am very excited to rejoin the team and, together, we will build on Grodan’s strengths, support our customers in the transition to more sustainable and long-term cultivation practices, and drive growth.”

Grodan is a global leader in rockwool substrate solutions for controlled environment agriculture, helping growers cultivate high-quality food and medicinal crops in a sustainable and resource-efficient manner.



