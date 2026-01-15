Seed Your Future Partners with Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) to Bring New Career Opportunities

Empowering the next generation through hands-on exploration of careers in horticulture

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Seed Your Future announced a partnership with the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) to introduce a reimagined career fair experience at the Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE). The refreshed program is designed to connect students and educators with real-world opportunities across the green industry through immersive, on-the-show-floor engagement.

“FNGLA and Seed Your Future are both committed to opening doors for the next generation,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future. “By learning about new opportunities, meeting industry professionals face to face, and seeing the work happening on the show floor, students will gain a clearer picture of where their passions can take them.”

As part of this partnership, Seed Your Future will deliver a refreshed career fair schedule that blends structured programming with hands-on exploration. Students and educators will take part in a series of activities designed to introduce them to the people and professions shaping the green industry, including:

TPIE and Career Fair introductions from FNGLA Leadership

Group scavenger hunts to 30+ exhibitor booths on the show floor

Self-led exhibitor visits for deeper exploration

“The 2026 TPIE Career Fair marks a new chapter in how industry and education can come together to showcase the future of horticulture,” said Merry Mott, director of certifications and career development at FNGLA. “This event gives students a chance to make meaningful industry connections and discover the many opportunities waiting for them.”

The career fair will take place at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, on Friday, January 23rd, from 10am to 1pm, with the option to reenter the show after lunch for self-guided exploration.

If you are attending or exhibiting at TPIE and want to be part of this initiative, please contact Courtney Dyal at Courtney@gardenmediagroup.com.

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. To support Seed Your Future’s ongoing efforts, please visit: Seed Your Future Donation Page. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org