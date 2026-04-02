New Bloom Solutions: How to Forecast Trends in Floristry

By Bill Schaffer, New Bloom Solutions

April 2, 2026 | 1 min to read

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When people talk about trends in floristry, the conversation usually starts with flowers.

What’s in.
What’s out.
What colors are coming next.

By that point, the real work is already done.

Trends don’t begin with flowers.

They start earlier, in how people are living.

In what they’re feeling.
What they’re reacting to.
What they’re moving toward.
And what they’re leaving behind.

To read more, please visit New Bloom Solutions.

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