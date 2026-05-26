Mariska Zeeman Appointed as Managing Director of Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland

Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland (PFFH), formerly known as the Flower Council of Holland, announces that Mariska Zeeman will join as Managing Director on a permanent basis from 1 June 2026. Mariska has served as Interim Director since November 2025, following the departure of Yvonne Watzdorf.



During the interim period, she continued the existing strategy and quickly found her footing in the world of growers, traders and industry partners. Her approach and leadership gave the Supervisory Board the confidence that she is the right person to lead PFFH on a structural basis.

Jack Goossens, Acting Chair of the Supervisory Board: “Over the past period, we have seen how Mariska brings people together in a natural and effortless way. She listens, engages in dialogue and builds trust — within the organisation and with all parties across the industry. In a sector where stakeholders approach developments from different perspectives, yet all feel a shared commitment to its future, Mariska has a remarkable ability to connect those conversations in a positive and constructive way. That gives the Supervisory Board full confidence that Mariska can take PFFH forward, together with the sector.”

Mariska Zeeman: “I am honoured by this trust and look forward to continuing to build PFFH together with the team. We represent a strong industry that can be even more visible and proud of what it stands for. By working closely with growers, traders and partners, and by proactively telling the honest, positive story about flowers and plants, we can show the true value and strength of our sector.”

In the period ahead, Mariska will focus on implementing the strategy, professionalizing the organization and broadening support amongst growers and traders. The General Binding Declaration (GBD) — a statutory industry-wide levy scheme — which PFFH administers on behalf of BO Sierteelt, runs until December 2027. This autumn, an application for a new GBD will be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN).



About Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland

Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland (PFFH) is the marketing and communications expert for flowers and plants, with a focus on the end consumer. On behalf of growers and traders, PFFH stimulates demand by sharing the positive wellbeing effects of flowers and plants widely across Europe. In doing so, PFFH increases visibility and appreciation, encouraging consumers to buy flowers and plants more often.



