The Bouqs Co. Launches Public Investment Opportunity to Accelerate Nationwide Retail Expansion

Marina Del Rey, CA — The Bouqs Company (“The Bouqs Co.”), a leading sustainable floral brand and pioneer of the farm-to-door movement, has launched its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment opportunity. The offering allows individual investors to participate in the company’s next phase of growth as it scales its retail footprint and advances a smarter, more sustainable floral economy. Investors who join now will receive bonus shares, with additional rewards available based on the amount they invest.

Since its founding, The Bouqs Co. has fulfilled millions of orders across the United States by sourcing flowers directly from farms to reduce waste, keep flowers fresher, and shorten delivery times from weeks to days. The company has procured a loyal customer base by addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the floral industry, including excess inventory, limited transparency, and inconsistent quality.

“Our customers have been central to our growth from the very beginning,” said Kimberly Tobman, CEO at The Bouqs Company. “We have built our business by listening to customers and solving problems in the floral industry. We are excited to evolve alongside the community that helped get us here.”

Funds raised through this Reg A+ investment offering will help drive national expansion efforts, enhance technology platforms, and broaden marketing to reach more customers within the $100 billion floral market. The company plans to open 70+ Bouqs-branded stores in key U.S. cities. These locations will function as local fulfillment hubs, offering event services, in-person shopping, and same-day delivery of modern bouquets and arrangements.

The Bouqs Co. first gained national attention after appearing on Shark Tank and has since become the fourth-highest revenue generating brands to emerge from the show. Today, the company is one of the fastest-growing names in floral retail and operates at the intersection of e-commerce, retail, and logistics.

To learn more about the The Bouqs Co. investment opportunity and how to participate, visit: invest.bouqs.com

About The Bouqs Company

Founded in 2012, The Bouqs Co. is a modern floral brand that connects people to farm-fresh flowers and the partners who grow them. They put the Bouq in Bouquet. The brand believes kindness is always in season and that the simple gesture of gifting flowers can transform your day, rekindle an old connection, or spark a new one. That’s why Bouqs is on a mission to transform the floral industry – delivering longer-lasting, responsibly sourced flowers with less waste and more smiles.