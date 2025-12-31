Getting to Know Smilax: How Florists Choose the Right Vine

Smilax is one of those greens florists tend to rely on without overthinking it. It moves beautifully, fills space when needed, and works across so many design styles. But how do florists know how to choose the right smilax for their design? We got some insight from our in-house floral expert, David, who recently broke down the different smilax varieties in two educational videos. His experience working with these products has helped with the education below to help you become a smilax expert. Once you start working with it more closely, you realize that not all smilax behaves the same and where it’s grown makes a real difference, so let’s break it down!

Southern Smilax from Alabama

Southern smilax is often what people picture when they think of classic smilax. Grown in Alabama, it’s lush, full, and naturally a vigorous variety. The leaves are a bit larger, and the vines are quite thick and don’t really need a water source (which is great for designers). This is a favorite for weddings and larger installations where greenery needs to feel abundant and intentional, not sparse or overly delicate. Because it naturally has a lot of tendrils, it can easily interlock with its surroundings, making it a great base that florists can add flowers to!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mayesh Wholesale Florist