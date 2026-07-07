A&W Food Services of Canada Announces Retirement of Nancy Wuttunee and the Appointment of Corinne Hua

VANCOUVER, BC – After an inspired career spanning nearly 50 years, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.’s Nancy Wuttunee has decided to retire on March 12, 2027.

Nancy’s many contributions to the A&W business include leadership roles in Corporate Restaurants, Marketing, Restaurant Training, Restaurant Operating Systems and, most recently, Vice President, People Potential. Through all of her work she has successfully put herself in the shoes of an operator as she influenced decisions and led change. Her impact on A&W’s people practices, restaurant operations, and building Climate throughout the organization has been core to A&W’s success.

Corinne Hua will take on the newly created position of Chief Corporate & People Development Officer as of July 6, reporting to CEO Susan Senecal.

Corinne has held senior roles at several Canadian companies, including leadership in strategic planning, finance, and leveraging technology. Most recently, Corinne was the CFO of Thinkific, an AI-native learning commerce platform built to sell and scale training programs. Corinne’s business experience will add a valuable mix of skills and knowledge to A&W’s talented executive team. In this new role, Corinne will take on executive leadership of People Potential as well as other key growth areas. She will work closely with Nancy over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.

Susan commented, “I’m happy for Nancy as she prepares for her next chapter, grateful for her tremendous contributions to the business, and very excited for Corinne to join our team and contribute to A&W’s continued growth and success”.

About A&W Food Services

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “AW”.