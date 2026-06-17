Elevate Your Combinations with DuraBella Plus from Danziger

New program brings more inspiration and creativity to combos

Expand your combinations beyond filler, thriller and spiller with Danziger’s new DuraBella Plus program. This new approach is adding a jolt of inspiration to the popular DuraBella combo recipes growers know and love and ushering in a whole new level of creativity.

The DuraBella program was created with growers in mind. Each of these combinations feature two or three varieties carefully curated to grow well together. Every combination uses one liner per variety, helping reduce input costs, lowering water use, and creating a lighter root ball for better shelf life and long-lasting quality. The recipes are trialed and tested around the world, so you know they’ll provide outstanding performance in the greenhouse, at retail and in home gardens.

DuraBella Plus elevates these proven combinations by adding foliage accent plants from Danziger’s Floresta assortment. The company is also offering additions from their perennial program and unique annual selections to incorporate texture and movement.

“We’re elevating the typical two or three plant formula recipes to focus on height, movement and retail appeal,” says Ori Danziger, deputy CEO. “Home gardeners are looking for exciting ways to express their personality. They want something different from their neighbors, something that is uniquely theirs. This program gives growers options to create a premium combination program that delivers more.”

Putting together a DuraBella Plus container is easy. Select a trialed and tested DuraBella recipe for a full, beautiful container, then add a Floresta foliage plant or a select Danziger annual or perennial for trailing texture and visual interest.

The DuraBella Plus collection was selected to pair plants that grow well together on the same schedule. Add on components from Floresta are available exclusively from Danziger Guatemala and are shipped separately from DuraBella recipes.

Ready to create your own DuraBella Plus premium combination? Contact the Danziger team for support and planning guidance.

You can learn more by visiting us at Cultivate’26, taking place July 11–14, 2026, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, in booths #205 and #206.

Be sure to check out the newly released 2027 Catalogs for more information on DuraBella Plus and all the offerings from Danziger.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com