20 Growers Across North America Trial European Lily Varieties

Exciting new research in the cut flower industry is underway! The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) has partnered with Flowerbulb.eu to launch a 2026 lily variety trial across North America.

Twenty specialty cut flower growers from diverse climate zones and growing conditions will evaluate 10 European lily cultivars throughout the season, providing valuable data on stem quality, productivity, disease resistance, vase life, and market appeal.

The trial aims to help identify which varieties perform best under North American production conditions while providing breeders with real-world feedback from commercial growers.

Results will be compiled by Dr. John Dole of North Carolina State University and published in The Cut Flower Quarterly in 2027.