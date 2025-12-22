1 Week Remaining: Seed Your Future Launches End-of-Year Campaign to Grow the Next Generation of Horticulture Professionals

National Initiative aims to raise $50,000 by December 31 to get career resources into classrooms.

Alexandria, VA – Seed Your Future, the national movement dedicated to inspiring the next generation of plant professionals, will launch its “From Classroom to Career: Growing Green Futures” campaign on November 1. Running through December 31, 2025, the effort seeks to raise $50,000 to equip teachers with career-focused horticulture resources, reaching thousands of students across the country.

For just $8.50, donors can underwrite one teacher’s access to free Seed to STEM lessons and horticulture career tools. These materials introduce students to rewarding, purpose-driven careers in plant sciences and the green industry, blending science, sustainability, creativity, and technology. One teacher using these lessons can inspire dozens of students to explore green pathways.

Your Gift in Action

· $85 equips 10 students with career exploration tools

· $250 provides plantable paper for a school career fair

· $850 impacts 100 students exploring horticulture careers

· $1,700 empowers 200+ students with career pathways

· $5,000 covers the cost of one teacher attending the Seed to STEM immersive program

“Every donation helps us cultivate curiosity and career exploration in students while strengthening horticulture’s future workforce,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future. “From classrooms to careers, your support directly enables teachers and students to discover the power and purpose of plants.”

Impact Since 2014: Seed Your Future has opened doors for students by providing:

· 147 career profiles showcasing diverse horticulture opportunities

· A national database of internships and scholarships

· The Plant Power Career Quiz, helping students discover their green pathway

· Engaging videos and a Horticulture STEM Career Documentary Series

The campaign addresses plant blindness, connects curiosity with career opportunity, and builds a skilled, innovative horticulture workforce to power a growing green economy.

How to Support

Individuals, companies, and industry partners can contribute at our GiveButter donation website here through personal donations, corporate giving, or introductions to others passionate about cultivating green talent. Every contribution puts career-focused materials in teachers hands to give students hands-on learning experiences.

For more information or for a Donation Reminder when the campaign launches, contact Courtney Dyal at courtney@gardenmediagroup.com.

About Seed Your Future

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture.

For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org.