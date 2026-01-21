The Dianthus ‘Grow-To’ Guide 2027 Brochure is Now Available from Selecta One

Selecta One continues to prove “there’s a dianthus for that” in its latest resource showcasing products, tools and resources for a successful dianthus program.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Available now from Selecta One® North America is the 2027 edition of the company’s Dianthus Brochure, a 22-page guide that highlights the latest Dianthus products, as well as the scheduling and production insights to help make building your year-round Dianthus program a breeze.

The brochure includes details on the multiple high-quality product forms in the Selecta One Dianthus assortment: Rooted Liners, Unrooted Cuttings (URC), and Callus+ Cuttings. All are shipped reliably throughout the United States and Canada from certified production sites and trusted suppliers.

“Selecta One continues to promise and deliver on quality within its Dianthus assortment,” says Leland Toering, Sales Director for Selecta One North America. “The growth in opportunities for Dianthus has increased, helping growers expand their sales in more market segments. From holiday gifts to annuals and perennial landscapes, Selecta One proves there’s a Dianthus for that.”

Included in the 2027 Dianthus Brochure are many product and resource highlights:

• Dianthus Smart Chart — A quick-guide to selecting the Dianthus to fit various markets and applications.

• Dianthus Scheduling Tool — Available in a printed guide or online. Choose your desired finish week and growing conditions to help you select the right Dianthus.

• Retail Resources — Get creative with signage, POP, and combination ideas.

• New Introductions — Explore new varieties in EverLast™ and Capitán™. Browse a collection of Whetman Pinks now available to North American growers via Selecta One.

View and download the 2027 Dianthus Brochure online today in our virtual flip-book version for mobile-friendly access. A digital PDF is also available to download in the Catalogs+ section of the Selecta One website www.selectanorthamerica.com.

To request a printed copy, or for more information on placing your Dianthus orders for 2026, contact your preferred broker or Root ‘N Sell Station.

About Selecta One

Selecta One serves the North America market with excellent genetics of vegetative propagated bedding plants and Poinsettias. Our varieties are supplied as unrooted cuttings available exclusively through Ball Seed and as rooted cuttings available from select Root-n-Sell stations. Visit selectanorthamerica.com to learn more.