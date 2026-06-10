Costa Farms Brings Wellness to the Finish Line with 1,400-Plant Giveaway

The grower partnered with Twin Cities In Motion to bring wellness, greenery, and community connection to more than 5,000 Minneapolis runners

Costa Farms brought plants to an unexpected place this spring, partnering with Minnesota-based Twin Cities In Motion race organization to connect houseplants with wellness, movement, and community in a bold experiential activation.

At the PNC Women Run the Cities, presented by Storm Creek post-race celebration, the more than 5,000 runners that crossed the finish line were welcomed by a lush pop-up plant experience hosted by Costa Farms, which gifted more than 1,400 houseplants from its Exotic Angel® and Trending Tropicals® collections.

The activation brought an explosion of greenery and a new take on post-run recovery. In the finish area, runners chose from a curated collection of houseplants from Costa Farms, each selected to celebrate the day’s energy and serve as a living keepsake to take home. This vibrant wellness experience gave runners a living reminder of the day, long after the race ended, as another way to continue their wellness journey.

“PNC Women Run the Cities is all about connection, community, and showing up as you are, and Costa Farms helped create a truly memorable finish-line experience,” said Angeli Breiner, Senior Partnerships and Events Coordinator at Twin Cities In Motion. “The plants brought a sense of joy, celebration, and wellness that perfectly reflected the spirit of the event.”

This partnership reflects a growing shift toward holistic wellness experiences that support both physical and mental well-being. As consumers increasingly connect plants with stress reduction, mindfulness, and healthier living spaces, Costa Farms continues to find new ways to bring plants into everyday life, beyond the traditional retail environment.

“Wellness doesn’t stop at the finish line; it follows you home,” said Mari Carasquillo, VP of Marketing, Costa Farms. “We believe plants support mental well-being by bringing calm, beauty, and joy into everyday life. Partnering with an event that celebrates strong, driven women felt like a natural extension of our mission to make plants accessible to everyone.”

PNC Women Run the Cities, organized by Twin Cities In Motion, is a premier running event in the region. Each year, it brings together thousands of participants to celebrate movement, empowerment, and community. In 2026, the race welcomed more than 5,050 runners across multiple distances.

At Costa Farms, it’s in our DNA to grow, and we’ve been passionate about plants for 65 years. Founded in 1961, Costa Farms has grown into a leading global grower of tropical plants, producing more than 1,500 varieties across 5,200 acres. Specializing in high-quality foliage and flowering plants, Costa Farms is committed to innovation and sustainability, offering a diverse range of products designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers.