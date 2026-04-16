Evanthia Celebrates Anniversary

In April, Evanthia celebrates its 12.5th anniversary. What began as an ambitious floriculture breeding company has grown over more than a decade into an international player in seeds and young plants for professional horticulture. With a growing assortment, an international client base, and a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer orientation, the company continues to evolve.

Evanthia hereby expresses its great appreciation for all employees who dedicate themselves to the company every day. Their knowledge, commitment, and dedication form an important foundation for the development Evanthia has undergone in recent years. What began out of ambition, driven by the belief that flowers and plants contribute to people’s well-being, is something Evanthia wishes to continue promoting in the future.

To read more, please visit Evanthia.

