Cheesemakers – Join The 1st National Directory of Cheesemakers

December 24, 2025

After 15 years focused in California, Cheese Trail is growing into a national artisan cheese resource!

We’ve just started our expansion and already have cheesemakers & retailers in twelve states, along with collaborations with cheese guilds in Ohio Cheese GuildNew Mexico Cheese Guild, and of course our longtime partners at the California Artisan Cheese Guild.

