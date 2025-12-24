Cheesemakers – Join The 1st National Directory of Cheesemakers
December 24, 2025
After 15 years focused in California, Cheese Trail is growing into a national artisan cheese resource!
We’ve just started our expansion and already have cheesemakers & retailers in twelve states, along with collaborations with cheese guilds in Ohio Cheese Guild, New Mexico Cheese Guild, and of course our longtime partners at the California Artisan Cheese Guild.
