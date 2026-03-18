Parmigiano Reggiano Returns as the “Official Cheese” of the Miami Open 

MIAMI – Made-in-Italy icon Parmigiano Reggiano has renewed its partnership with the Miami Open presented by Itaú following a fruitful debut collaboration in 2025. Attendees at the annual tennis tournament, which kicks off on March 15th and concludes March 29th, will have the chance to interact with the brand via a series of events and activations – and of course, indulge in the cheese courtside.



“We are proud to return as an official sponsor of the Miami Open, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, ” says Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium president Nicola Bertinelli. “Through this collaboration, we hope to strengthen our presence both in the US – Parmigiano Reggiano’s main foreign market, with an export share of 22.5% – and on the international stage, renewing the Consortium’s commitment to major sporting events following our sponsorship of last year’s tournament and our multi-year strategic partnership with the New York Jets. Tennis embodies discipline, elegance, precision, and respect: all values ​​that reflect the way Parmigiano Reggiano is produced. It is a global sport with a high-level and increasingly younger audience, where culture and lifestyle meet performance. This makes it an ideal platform for a product like ours, rooted in tradition, yet iconic, ambitious, and contemporary.”

Parmigiano Reggiano aspires to enhance the fan experience by widely showcasing the PDO product through dishes at their dedicated brand interaction booth “Parmigiano Reggiano Taste & Play” and VIP suite concessions, offering a variety of maturations of the cheese along with novel creations that demonstrate its versatility beyond pasta. Snacks available span Parmigiano Reggiano Pan de Queso with Nutmeg–Lime Spicy Honey Mayo, Parmigiano Reggiano Gelato, and in a nod to the tournament’s host city Latinx population, a Cuban Parmigiano Reggiano Sandwich and Parmigiano Reggiano Croquetas.

In addition, Parmigiano Reggiano will present an array of opportunities for spectators to engage with the brand throughout the tournament’s two week run. On March 19th, the Consortium will hold an event at The Moore Miami hotel with Bernardo Paladini, chef of Torno Subito, the Miami restaurant of Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura. March 20th marks the Parmigiano Reggiano-sponsored “Italian Heritage Day” at the stadium, featuring live performances, merchandise distribution, a crowd-pleasing wheel cracking, a robust influencer program and digital campaign, and a “Meet & Greet” with a Miami Open player. March 23rd, meanwhile, sees a mixology experience at the Viceversa bar curated by Giorgio Bargiani, assistant director of mixology at The Connaught in London. The brand will also host six full-stadium “Parmigiano Reggiano Pronunciation Challenge” takeovers, during which fans will be put to the test with a Parmigiano Reggiano Pronunciation Challenge, quizzing them on the correct pronunciation of the notoriously tricky name of the cheese. Participants will receive Parmigiano Reggiano merchandise. The lighthearted campaign hopes to bolster the identity of genuine Parmigiano Reggiano, often confused with Italian-sounding hard cheeses and imitators.



Parmigiano Reggiano’s sponsorship will include social and digital integrations across the tournament, specifically videoboard promotions and visible signage broadcast across the main stadium and secondary courts, together with dedicated creative within media platforms, social media, and in the stadium.

The 2026 Miami Open will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., featuring nearly 200 of the sport’s top athletes competing in the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event. The Miami Open has been held annually since 1985 and had a record 405,000 people attend across the 15-day tournament in 2025.

About Parmigiano Reggiano

For nearly 1,000 years, Parmigiano Reggiano has been produced exclusively in the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna (Mantua to the right of the Po river, and Bologna to the left of the Reno River). Parmigiano Reggiano is always made with just three ingredients: cow’s milk, salt and rennet. The feeding of cattle complies with the norms of a strict specification that bans the use of silage and fermented feeds. Parmigiano Reggiano is aged a minimum of 12 months while most Parmigiano Reggiano available in the US is aged a minimum of 24-36 months. No additives or preservatives are ever used as part of the strict production guidelines, nor are they needed due to the humidity-controlled aging techniques and long aging times, resulting in a naturally lactose-free cheese.

For more information on Parmigiano Reggiano, head to Parmigiano Reggiano.USA. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook at @parmigianoreggiano.na