Forever Cheese Strengthens Perishable Distribution Planning with RELEX

Branded specialty food business to implement AI-enabled forecasting and replenishment capabilities to support availability and manage perishables as the business continues to scale

Atlanta, Ga. – Forever Cheese, a leading branded specialty food business, has selected RELEX to replace spreadsheet-driven forecasting and replenishment across its distribution network. The project will support Forever Cheese’s three distribution centers (DCs) and more than 1,000 SKUs, supporting freshness and service levels, with a planning foundation designed to scale with the business.

Founded with a focus on sourcing and distributing exceptional products from around the world, Forever Cheese sources primarily from Italy, Spain, and Asia, with expanding supply from the US, Switzerland, Portugal, and Croatia. The company operates a complex supply chain, spanning multiple business units, including Forever Cheese, WA Imports, and Virginia Packing, that combines national distribution with light manufacturing and packaging operations.

Effectively managing long international lead times, expiration-driven inventory, and increasing intercompany logistics required a planning approach that can connect demand, inventory, and replenishment decisions across the business as it continues to scale.

With forecasting and replenishment capabilities from RELEX, Forever Cheese will gain a centralized view of demand, inventory, and replenishment across its DCs and channels. RELEX will support expiration-aware planning to help manage perishable inventory, while enabling exception-based workflows that automate routine planning decisions and focus attention on the exceptions that matter most. The Company plans to leverage RELEX to support supply chain optimization for future acquisitions.

“Over the last several years, Forever Cheese has grown in both scale and complexity, and we needed a planning system that could keep up with highly perishable inventory and long lead times,” said Eric Vorchheimer, CFO at Forever Cheese. “RELEX gives us a clear path away from manual processes and toward a more structured planning approach. With better forecasts and visibility across our operating companies, we expect to reduce spoilage, improve fill rates, and most importantly enable our team to focus on value-added work across Category Management, supporting a stronger foundation for future organic growth and M&A.”

The implementation will be supported by InfinitViu, a RELEX partner providing implementation expertise to help bring the planning approach into operation across Forever Cheese’s distribution network.

“We’re pleased to support Forever Cheese as they strengthen planning across a complex, perishable supply chain and put the right structure in place to support continued growth while ensuring quick time to value.” said Heikki Lummaa, Chief Revenue Officer, infiniteVIU

“Forever Cheese operates in an environment RELEX was built to support, with perishable products and long international lead times,” said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President, RELEX Solutions. “By connecting demand forecasting and replenishment on top of their existing ERP, they’re giving their teams clearer guidance day to day and a planning foundation that will support the business as it continues to grow.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

