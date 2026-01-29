Graza Enters the Condiment Category with Launch of Graza Mayo

Graza is the 5th largest olive oil brand nationally in under four years, and is traditionally known for redefining the category with Sizzle & Drizzle. Graza is making its boldest move yet — expanding beyond olive oil and into condiments with the launch of Graza Mayo, a new line of olive oil-based mayos rolling out at retail this month.

The launch includes three varieties, each available in both squeeze bottles and glass jars:

Original Mayo – Rich, extra creamy real mayo made with a blend of naturally refined Olive Pomace Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( Size & SRP: $8.99/17oz Squeeze, $12.99/22.1oz Jar)

– Rich, extra creamy real mayo made with a blend of naturally refined Olive Pomace Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $8.99/17oz Squeeze, $12.99/22.1oz Jar) Fancy Mayo – The world’s first-ever unrefined, 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil mayo, bold and punchy (Size & SRP: $10.99/12oz Squeeze, $10.99/11.2oz Jar)

– The world’s first-ever unrefined, 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil mayo, bold and punchy $10.99/12oz Squeeze, $10.99/11.2oz Jar) Garlic Aioli – The first-to-market 100% olive oil aioli with real chopped garlic (Size & SRP: $9.99/12oz Squeeze, $9.99/11.2oz Jar)

Designed for everyday use, Graza Mayo is made with cage-free eggs and draws inspiration from the homemade mayo served at some of Graza’s favorite restaurants. With mayo made up of roughly 65% oil, Graza saw a clear opportunity to disrupt a category still dominated by industrial seed oils like canola and soybean.

The new line is launching at Whole Foods Market this month with all squeeze formats and the Original Mayo jar, with Central Market following in February carrying the Fancy Mayo and Garlic Aioli jars. Kroger, Publix, Sprouts, and additional retailers are coming soon.